Tinker Coffee at The AMP

Tinker Coffee’s very first cafe to the public has officially opened in The AMP (or, artisan marketplace) at 16 Tech. Come see us, grab a cup of our coffee, & check out this amazing space that’s bringing communities together in Riverside.

1220 Waterway Boulevard • $$

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Nitro Cold Brew$5.00
We combine our cold brew (made using our Zing blend) with the power of nitrogen to create our smooth, chocolatey Nitro cold brew.
Poptart$5.00
Can we get a hip hip for these delicious handpies? Rotating flavors include: blueberry lemon, ginger peach, blackberry bramble, s’mores & more! Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions
Five Spice Latte
Our house espresso combined with steamed milk of your choice and our five spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, star anise & Thai chili pepper) syrup. A Tinker classic. 12oz drinks have a double shot of espresso, 16oz drinks have a quad shot.
Capocollo$6.00
A fan favorite. Egg, cheddar cheese, & Smoking Goose capocollo are topped with dressed arugula & strawberry jam. Served on Amelia’s City Loaf.
96 oz Traveler - Hot Water$5.00
Cheapskate$6.00
A new classic! Egg & bacon topped with a fresh Indiana tomato & pimento cheese. Served on Amelia’s Pullman bun.
96 oz Traveler - Coffee$24.00
Our group orders include coffee, cups & lids, cream & sugars. Oatly upon request. 1 traveler is enough for ~8 people. Let us know how many cups & lids you need! Any q’s or orders placed within 24hrs of pick up? Email libby@tinkercoffee.com. Cheers!
Quiche$6.00
Another collab with the bright minds behind Yamallama Delicatessen. Delicious mini quiches to get your day going!
Brown Sugar Cinnamon
Our house espresso combined with steamed milk of your choice and brown sugar cinnamon syrup made in house. 12oz drinks have a double shot of espresso, 16oz drinks have a quad shot.
Cold Brew - 64 oz$15.00
Got a hankering for some chocolatey cold brew? We’ve got you covered. We steep Zing for 24 hours to deliver the best cold brew around. Made with love by our very own Kara Lozano.
Location

1220 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis IN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
