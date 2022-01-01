Go
Toast

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

A family friendly neighborhood gathering place that serves affordably priced chef quality fresh food in a relaxed & friendly environment

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6985 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.6 (6143 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Ahi Salad$15.95
seared rare, asian greens, crispy wonton skins, pickled ginger, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, wasabi vinaigrette
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.95
grilled chicken, hearts of palm, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, sweet piquant peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, candied pistachios, balsamic basil vinaigrette
Twisted BLT$10.95
apple wood smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, basil mayo on artisan multi-grain
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
panko-crusted chicken, garlic chive aioli, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato on a ciabatta bun
Tri Tip Entree$17.95
with homemade tin leaf steak sauce & choice of 2 sides
Turkey Entree$15.95
with natural gravy, cranberry relish & choice of 2 sides
Kids' Chicken Tenders$7.95
(10 & Under Please) Boneless all natural chicken (3 pieces), panko bread crumbs, egg wash, carrots, celery, orange wedge, belgian style fries.
Craft Your Own Salad$9.95
Choose your greens, 5 toppings and homemade dressing
Salmon Entree$16.95
sustainably raised fresh salmon filet, lemon and choice of 2 sides
Backyard BBQ$13.95
sliced tri tip, caramelized onions, natural cheddar cheese, bbq sauce on a French roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6985 El Camino Real

Carlsbad CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Plum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Giaola Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

No reviews yet

Order online to pick up your Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, November 24 between 2-6 pm. Everything will be ready to heat and serve the next day to make your Thanksgiving meal a breeze.

Notorious Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston