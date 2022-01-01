Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
A family friendly neighborhood gathering place that serves affordably priced chef quality fresh food in a relaxed & friendly environment
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
6985 El Camino Real • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6985 El Camino Real
Carlsbad CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beach Plum Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Giaola Italian Kitchen
Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering
Order online to pick up your Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, November 24 between 2-6 pm. Everything will be ready to heat and serve the next day to make your Thanksgiving meal a breeze.
Notorious Burgers
Come in and enjoy!