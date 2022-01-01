Go
Toast

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

Use our new online ordering system for pick up catering orders! Recommended for up to 50 guests. We do require 24 hours to get your order together. If you need assistance in any way, please contact the restaurant to get in touch with a sales coordinator.

6985 el camino real #108

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Specialty Sandwich Tray$60.00
A tray of five sandwiches, among 14+ to choose from. Each sandwich is assembled just as they would be on our regular menu.
Tinleaf Salad$55.00
Serves 6-8. Wild arugula and wasabi vinaigrette, cucumbers, Tomatoes, quinoa, sundried cranberries, and Toasted almonds
Shrimp Entree$90.00
Serves 4-6. Skewers of our shrimp marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, and fresh herbs. Served with even more lemon and your two side choices.
Hand-Carved Sandwich Tray$55.00
A tray of five sandwiches, with choices of tri-tip, turkey, and pork. Each sandwich is complete with lettuce, tomato, a spread of mayo, your selected protein, and all assembled in a ciabatta bun.
Potato Salad Tray$20.00
Serves 4-6.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$60.00
Serves 6-8. Romaine and mixed greens, chipotle-agave vinaigrette, tomatoes, corn, black beans, natural cheddar, red bell peppers, tortilla strips, and grilled chicken
Hearts of Romaine Salad$45.00
Serves 6-8 people. Hearts of romaine, basil-green goddess dressing, parmesan and seasoned croutons
Cookies
Tri-Tip Entree$80.00
Serves 4-6. Santa-Maria tri-tip served with an 8oz of Tinleaf's homemade steak sauce & your two side choices.
Fresh Fruit Medley Tray$20.00
Serves 4-6.
See full menu

Location

6985 el camino real #108

carlsbad CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Notorious Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Beach Plum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston