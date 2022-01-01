Tinley Park restaurants you'll love

Tinley Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tinley Park

Tinley Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Tinley Park restaurants

North & Maple image

 

North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
NOMA Burger$14.00
American Cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, iceberg lettuce
Black-n-Blue Burger$15.00
Bleu cheese, onion jam, greens, blackened beef, spicy mayo
More about North & Maple
Avocado Theory image

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Guacamole$4.99
Avocados, cilantro, red onions, garlic powder, salt & pepper, jalapenos, lime juice
Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$7.99
Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
More about Avocado Theory
Michaels on the Green image

 

Michaels on the Green

19110 S. Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
free range chicken breast, hot honey, mayonnaise, vinegar slaw, sweet pickle
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, hickory bacon
Bottle Water$2.00
More about Michaels on the Green
Fry the Coop image

 

Fry the Coop

16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
More about Fry the Coop
Chicken-N-Spice image

 

Chicken-N-Spice

9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
20 CHUNK SPECIAL$33.99
20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES
GEORGE & EDDIE$9.59
3 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH ANY 2 OF OUR HOME MADE SIDES, A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, 22 OUNCE DRINK AND 1 DIPPING SAUCE
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$4.99
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN.
More about Chicken-N-Spice
Local One Station @ the 80th Avenue METRA image

 

Local One Station @ the 80th Avenue METRA

18001 80th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Local One Station @ the 80th Avenue METRA
Banner pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Rice Bowl$13.99
Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa. Topped with traditional guacamole
Additional $1.99 for Shrimp
Tomato Basil Toast$11.99
Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled in olive oil on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi$14.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste
More about Avocado Theory Express
Restaurant banner

 

Al's Beef - Tinley Park

7132 183rd Street, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Beef$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Big Beef$10.29
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
Chicago Dog$5.89
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
More about Al's Beef - Tinley Park
Restaurant banner

 

Fratellos

7101 183rd Street, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fratellos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tinley Park

Chicken Sandwiches

Paninis

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Rice Bowls

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

