Tinley Park restaurants you'll love

North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
|NOMA Burger
|$14.00
American Cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, iceberg lettuce
|Black-n-Blue Burger
|$15.00
Bleu cheese, onion jam, greens, blackened beef, spicy mayo
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Traditional Guacamole
|$4.99
Avocados, cilantro, red onions, garlic powder, salt & pepper, jalapenos, lime juice
|Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$7.99
Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
|Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Michaels on the Green
19110 S. Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
free range chicken breast, hot honey, mayonnaise, vinegar slaw, sweet pickle
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, hickory bacon
|Bottle Water
|$2.00
Fry the Coop
16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|House Fries
|$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
Chicken-N-Spice
9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills
|Popular items
|20 CHUNK SPECIAL
|$33.99
20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES
|GEORGE & EDDIE
|$9.59
3 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH ANY 2 OF OUR HOME MADE SIDES, A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, 22 OUNCE DRINK AND 1 DIPPING SAUCE
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$4.99
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN.
Local One Station @ the 80th Avenue METRA
18001 80th Avenue, Tinley Park
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Avocado Theory Express
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Avocado Rice Bowl
|$13.99
Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa. Topped with traditional guacamole
Additional $1.99 for Shrimp
|Tomato Basil Toast
|$11.99
Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled in olive oil on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
|Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi
|$14.99
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste
Al's Beef - Tinley Park
7132 183rd Street, Tinley Park
|Popular items
|Regular Beef
|$7.35
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
|Big Beef
|$10.29
Chicago’s #1 Italian Beef roasted and sliced in house daily and served on freshly baked French bread.
|Chicago Dog
|$5.89
Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, tomato, pickle spear, celery salt on poppy seed bun & served with fries on top.
Fratellos
7101 183rd Street, Tinley Park