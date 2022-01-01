Avocado salad in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve avocado salad
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Signature Avocado Salad
|$15.99
Sliced chicken breast, emerald lettuce, cucumber, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced boiled eggs, topped with bacon. Served with choice of dressing
|Avocado Fruits & Nuts Salad
|$13.99
Leafy spinach, emerald lettuce, mandarin oranges, sliced apple, sliced avocado, cashews, dried cranberries, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
|Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Theory Express
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, croutons, boiled egg and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
