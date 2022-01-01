Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve avocado salad

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

Signature Avocado Salad$15.99
Sliced chicken breast, emerald lettuce, cucumber, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced boiled eggs, topped with bacon. Served with choice of dressing
Avocado Fruits & Nuts Salad$13.99
Leafy spinach, emerald lettuce, mandarin oranges, sliced apple, sliced avocado, cashews, dried cranberries, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, croutons, boiled egg and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Signature Avocado Salad$15.99
Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast, emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber and boiled eggs. Topped with bacon and served with choice of dressing
