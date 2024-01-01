Buffalo chicken salad in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Breaded chicken tenders smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159
7537 W 159th St Ste B, Tinley Park
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.49
Spring mix, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, with the choice of lightly breaded or grilled buffalo chicken & signature dressing