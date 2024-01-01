Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Breaded chicken tenders smothered in our buffalo sauce atop a bed of lettuce mixed with chunky bleu cheese dressing, cucumber and ripe tomatoes
More about FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159

7537 W 159th St Ste B, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.49
Spring mix, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, with the choice of lightly breaded or grilled buffalo chicken & signature dressing
More about The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159

