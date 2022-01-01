Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve caesar salad

Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
"All Hail Caesar" Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and imported parmesan
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Seasoned sliced chicken breast over emerald lettuce, boiled egg, sliced avocado, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
More about Avocado Theory
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, croutons, boiled egg and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
More about Avocado Theory Express

