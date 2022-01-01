Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Avocado Theory image

 

Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Fajitas $22.00
More about Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express - 17111 88th Avenue

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Fresh grilled chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Topped with avocado slices. Served with side of cilantro lime rice, red salsa, and sour cream and 3 flour tortillas. Add Shrimp $1.99 Add Steak $3.99
More about Avocado Theory Express - 17111 88th Avenue

