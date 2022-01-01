Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.99
Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
More about North & Maple
Michaels on the Green

19110 S. Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park

Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
free range chicken breast, hot honey, mayonnaise, vinegar slaw, sweet pickle
More about Michaels on the Green
Fry the Coop

16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut
More about Fry the Coop
Chicken-N-Spice

9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills

TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN.
JALAPENO CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SLICES OF JALEPENO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN
More about Chicken-N-Spice

