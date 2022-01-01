Chicken sandwiches in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.99
Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo
More about North & Maple
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
More about Michaels on the Green
Michaels on the Green
19110 S. Ridgeland Ave, Tinley Park
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
free range chicken breast, hot honey, mayonnaise, vinegar slaw, sweet pickle
More about Fry the Coop
Fry the Coop
16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut
More about Chicken-N-Spice
Chicken-N-Spice
9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, PICKLES AND MAYO. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN.
|JALAPENO CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
HAND CUT AND BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH SLICES OF JALEPENO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE. SERVED ON A FRESHLY STEAMED BRIOCHE BUN