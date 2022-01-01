Chicken wraps in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about North & Maple
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, basil aioli
More about Avocado Theory
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$10.99
Seasoned chicken pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.
|Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap
|$9.99
Fire roasted chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce in a warmed tomato wrap.
More about Avocado Theory Express
Avocado Theory Express
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$10.99
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
|Spicy Egg and Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Fire roasted chicken, chopped bell peppers, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and spicy aioli sauce wrapped in a warm tomato wrap.