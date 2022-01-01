Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tinley Park

Go
Tinley Park restaurants
Toast

Tinley Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

North & Maple image

 

North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, basil aioli
More about North & Maple
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Wrap$10.99
Seasoned chicken pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.
Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap$9.99
Fire roasted chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce in a warmed tomato wrap.
More about Avocado Theory
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Wrap$10.99
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
Spicy Egg and Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fire roasted chicken, chopped bell peppers, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and spicy aioli sauce wrapped in a warm tomato wrap.
More about Avocado Theory Express

