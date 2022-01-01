Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Toast

Tinley Park restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$11.99
Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
More about Avocado Theory
Item pic

 

Chicken-N-Spice

9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANTS$5.49
HOME MADE CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED ON 2 BUTTERED CROISSANTS
More about Chicken-N-Spice
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant$11.99
Crispy bacon, sliced cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
More about Avocado Theory Express

Map

