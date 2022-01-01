Croissants in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve croissants
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$11.99
Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
|Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Chicken-N-Spice
9135 W 159th Street, Orland Hills
|2 CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANTS
|$5.49
HOME MADE CHICKEN SALAD MADE FROM OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED ON 2 BUTTERED CROISSANTS
Avocado Theory Express
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
|Avocado Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$11.99
Crispy bacon, sliced cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.