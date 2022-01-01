Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
More about North & Maple
Fry the Coop

16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut
More about Fry the Coop

