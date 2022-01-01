Fried chicken sandwiches in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy buttermilk breaded, chipotle aioli, pickle "Make it Nashville hot tossed" No problem
Fry the Coop
16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coop Sauce, Pickles, Glazed Donut