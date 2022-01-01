Garlic chicken in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Avocado Honey Garlic Chicken
|$22.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice
More about Avocado Theory Express - 17111 88th Avenue
Avocado Theory Express - 17111 88th Avenue
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park
|Avo. Garlic Honey Chicken
|$22.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice