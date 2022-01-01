Grilled chicken in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park
|Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.99
Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo
More about North & Maple
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, basil aioli
More about Avocado Theory
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.99
Sliced seasoned chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Avo. Grilled Chicken Cauliflower Rice
|$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast, asparagus, and cauliflower rice. Topped with Pico de Gallo.