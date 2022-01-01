Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

16703 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.99
Tender, fresh grilled chicken breast on a freshly baked bun with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo
More about Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado, basil aioli
More about North & Maple
Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast$8.99
Sliced seasoned chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Avo. Grilled Chicken Cauliflower Rice$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast, asparagus, and cauliflower rice. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
More about Avocado Theory
Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avo. Grilled Chicken Cauliflower Rice$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast, asparagus, and cauliflower rice. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
More about Avocado Theory Express

