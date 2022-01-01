Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Tinley Park

Tinley Park restaurants
Tinley Park restaurants that serve paninis

North & Maple image

 

North & Maple

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Panini$15.00
Pimento cheese, onion jam, grilled sourdough
Chicken Panini$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, baby greens, roasted tomato aioli, grilled sourdough
More about North & Maple
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Panini$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese, tomato and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread
More about Avocado Theory
Item pic

 

Avocado Theory Express

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Panini$10.99
Fire roasted chicken, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Gluten Free Bread $2.49 extra
More about Avocado Theory Express

