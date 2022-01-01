Paninis in Tinley Park
Tinley Park restaurants that serve paninis
More about North & Maple
North & Maple
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park
|Short Rib Panini
|$15.00
Pimento cheese, onion jam, grilled sourdough
|Chicken Panini
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, baby greens, roasted tomato aioli, grilled sourdough
More about Avocado Theory
Avocado Theory
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park
|Chicken Avocado Panini
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese, tomato and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread