Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Tinley Park

Go
Tinley Park restaurants
Toast

Tinley Park restaurants that serve sliders

Main pic

 

The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159

7537 W 159th St Ste B, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Buffalo Chicken Sliders$12.99
Four mini breaded buffalo chicken sliders tossed in your choice of any of the whistle's 159 signature sauces. Served on a brioche slider bun
Half Order Mini Breakfast Sliders$8.49
Mini brioche bun breakfast sliders with a fried egg (no egg style substitutions), bacon, sausage & American cheese
More about The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159
North & Maple image

 

North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar

18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Sliders$12.00
Chipotle aioli, pickle
More about North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Tinley Park

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Carbonara

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Tinley Park to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

No reviews yet

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston