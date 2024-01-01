Sliders in Tinley Park
The Whistle Sports Bar & Grill - Tinley Park - 159
7537 W 159th St Ste B, Tinley Park
|Mini Buffalo Chicken Sliders
|$12.99
Four mini breaded buffalo chicken sliders tossed in your choice of any of the whistle's 159 signature sauces. Served on a brioche slider bun
|Half Order Mini Breakfast Sliders
|$8.49
Mini brioche bun breakfast sliders with a fried egg (no egg style substitutions), bacon, sausage & American cheese