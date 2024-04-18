Tinney's Tavern
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
498 Lake Desolation Rd, Middle Grove NY 12850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Franklin Square Market - Downtown Saratoga Springs
No Reviews
55 Railroad Place Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurant