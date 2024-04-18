Go
Banner picView gallery

Tinney's Tavern

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

498 Lake Desolation Rd

Middle Grove, NY 12850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

498 Lake Desolation Rd, Middle Grove NY 12850

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milton Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
430 Geyser Road Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
312 Rowland Street Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View restaurantnext
Franklin Square Market - Downtown Saratoga Springs
orange starNo Reviews
55 Railroad Place Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs
orange star4.7 • 785
55 Railroad Place Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Wheatfields
orange starNo Reviews
440 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
orange star4.7 • 114
20 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Middle Grove

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tinney's Tavern

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston