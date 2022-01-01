Go
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

252 Bellevue Avenue

Popular Items

Parm Pie$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Kids Margherita$16.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Meatballer$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Chicken Bites$10.00
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Amatriciana$20.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Dora$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Sicilian Tomato Pie$13.00
(RED) 10” Focaccia crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
Tino's Margherita$16.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Tartufo$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Location

Montclair NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
