Tino's Greek Cafe - Anderson Mill

13450 Research Boulevard #237

Popular Items

Make Own Chicken Salad$9.45
Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Make OwnGyro Wrap$7.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Combo Plate$12.99
Chicken & Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Baklava$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
Kids Plate$4.95
Choice of meat, rice or mashed potatoes, and a warm pita bread
Make Own Chicken Wrap$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Veggie Plate$10.99
Five side items including a choice of feta salad or soup. Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Chicken Plate$10.99
Fresh Chicken, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Gyro Plate$10.99
Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Location

13450 Research Boulevard #237

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
