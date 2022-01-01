Go
Tino's Greek Cafe - Arborwalk

10515 North Mopac Expressway C310

Popular Items

Make Own Chicken Salad$9.45
Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$10.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Gyro Wrap$7.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Veggie Plate$10.99
Five side items including a choice of feta salad or soup. Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Gyro Salad$9.45
Gyro on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Combo Plate$12.99
Chicken & Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Chicken Plate$10.99
Fresh Chicken, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Baklava$3.00
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
Make Own Chicken Wrap$7.99
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Make Own Gyro Plate$10.99
Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
