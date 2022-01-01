Go
  • Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

Come in and enjoy!

9901 Brodie Lane

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap w/ 2 Sides$11.99
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Extra Pita$0.65
Make Own Chicken Plate$11.99
Fresh Chicken, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Combo Plate$13.99
Chicken & Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Chicken Salad$10.45
Fresh Chicken on top of fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives Topped with house made Tzadziki & Salad dressing with a side of warm Pita Bread!
Make OwnGyro Wrap$8.50
Gyro Meat With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Fries$2.50
Make Own Gyro Plate$11.99
Gyro Meat, Choice Of Feta Salad Or Lentil Soup, Or Chicken Lemon Soup Plus 3 Sides Topped With Tzadziki Sauce And Includes Hot Pita Bread!
Make Own Chicken Wrap$8.50
Fresh Chicken With Tzadziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion wrapped in a warm Pita Bread!
Baklava$3.25
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
