Go
Toast

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

Welcome to Tino's Italian Bistro!
Our team works hard to serve our community and prepare classic Italian, family-style cuisine. Fresh ingredients, made from scratch recipes, great service, and fair prices.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

8775 Centre Park Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Caesar Salad$4.95
Parmesan & croutons served over romaine topped with homemade Caesar dressing
18" Pizza$17.95
Fresh made pizza dough, homemade sauce and fresh shredded cheese.
Garden Salad$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
Chicken Parmigiana$16.95
Lightly breaded fried golden brown topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti
Bread & Oil - Extra$0.50
Half Garden Salad$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
14” Pizza$15.95
Garlic Knots$3.00
Create Your Own Pasta
Caesar Salad$10.95
Parmesan & croutons served over romaine topped with homemade Caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8775 Centre Park Dr

Columbia MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Periodic Table - Columbia

No reviews yet

The Periodic Table is a community gathering place, with great food and a dynamic bar.
The name plays upon the Periodic Table of the elements and relates to the owners interest in the symbiotic relationship, or chemistry, between food and drinks. The name draws from a periodic rotation of food and beverage offerings.
Our menu focuses on providing high quality gastro chemistry fare with flavors you do not always expect. Dishes include such items as perfectly cooked seafood dishes, hearty wings, gourmet hamburgers, sandwiches, soups & salads, vegan options, and desserts.
The Periodic Table offers “shared plates” for all, while enjoying good conversation and great drinks. We intend to create combinations of meals and drinks that draw attention and rotate.
We will offer seasonal menus and include specialty items to diversify our offerings & keep our customers excited.

Roma's Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HoCo Brew Hive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Althea's Almost Famous

No reviews yet

Foods inspired by my Jamaican culture and infused with Althea's Almost Famous Jerk Sauce. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston