Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

Fusing together flavors from all over the world in unexpected ways to create our American style of food and drink.

1 Wellington Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
A dozen wings deep fried to prefection, served with your choice of sauce and a side of celery and blue cheese.
Italian Hoagie$9.50
Hard salami, ham, capicola, onion, tomato, lettuce with oregano, oil & vinger
Cheese Fries$6.50
Plain Pizza$13.50
Fried Ravioli$9.00
Panko breaded cheese ravioli deep fried and served with housemade marinara.
Mini White$11.00
Cauliflower Crust
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
2 breaded chicken patties topped with housemade sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini
Mini Plain$10.50
Cauliflower Crust
Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Crispy romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
Large House Salad$9.00
Fresh spring mix topped with cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Location

1 Wellington Boulevard

Wyomissing PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

