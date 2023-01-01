Tino's Tap Room - 1385 500 W
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1385 500 W, Bountiful UT 84070
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Kimball Junction
No Reviews
1385 South 500 West West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurant
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
No Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurant
Smokin Bones BBQ - 364 South 200 West
No Reviews
364 South 200 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurant