Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

6 Main Street • $

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe$17.00
(WHITE) Mozzarella, grana, pecorino, shaved parm, butter, pink & green peppercorns, pink Himalayan salt, EVOO.
Tino's Margherita$15.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Kids Margherita$15.00
(RED) Light organic tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Meatballer$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Tartufo$17.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, crimini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Ruchetta$18.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
Chicken Bites$10.00
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Dora$17.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Caesar$10.00
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6 Main Street

Madison NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
