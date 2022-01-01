Tino's Tex-Mexican food
Come in and enjoy!
12009 West Hwy 290
Popular Items
Location
12009 West Hwy 290
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Via 313
Via 313 proudly serves Detroit-style pizza, a thick-crust, pan-baked, sauce-on-top slice of heaven. We also offer salads, appetizers, a thin-crust option, as well as desserts. Our motto is "Better Living through Pizza," and we work every day to ensure our guests live better.
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
The Perfect Pairing, Craft Beer & Pizza. And now you can get them together at Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen!
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Come hungry...Leave happy :)
Summer Moon
Come in and enjoy!