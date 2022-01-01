Go
Tin Roof Grill

9284 S 700 E

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Lightly breaded and sautéed breast of chicken with melted mozzarella and Asiago served over spaghetti marinara.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with basil pesto, mozzarella, Asiago cheese & roasted tomatoes. Creamy pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, & onion served on the side.
White Bean & Steak Pizza$17.00
White bean puree & our pesto, grilled steak, fresh basil, red onion, and tomatoes.
Spaghetti Carbonara$19.00
Local bacon, Asiago white wine cream sauce and green peas. Finished with egg yolk.
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens topped with red pepper, zucchini, and carrots.
Garlic Cheddar Burger$12.00
1/2 pound hand-made burger with roasted garlic and melted cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion on the side.
Fish and Chips$19.00
Haddock fillets beer battered & deep fried served with patatas bravas, lemon, and tartar sauce.
Ribeye Steak$24.00
12 oz. choice ribeye served with garlic mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables. Blue cheese butter on the side.
Croquettes$12.00
Flash fried croquettes, served with spicy tomato sauce and garlic aioli for dipping.
Cobb Salad$16.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, local bacon, hard-cooked egg, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Location

Sandy UT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
