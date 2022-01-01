Go
Tiny Boxwoods

Welcome to Tiny Boxwoods Austin! Find your favorites on our from scratch lunch, dinner and brunch menu, craft cocktails and of course our famous chocolate chip cookies!

1503 W 35th street

Popular Items

BBQ Salmon$34.00
house barbecue sauce, coconut rice, night’s vegetable
Turkey Avocado Club$17.00
turkey, avocado, bacon, basil pesto, house aioli, sourdough
Southwestern Salad$17.00
black bean pico, tomatoes, avocado, feta, crispy tortilla strips, mixed greens, cilantro lime ranch
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Our famous chocolate chip cookie. Don't leave Tinys without it!
Lucky Burger$19.00
ground-in-house, lucky sauce, american cheese, pickles, house bun, fries
Wood-fired Artichokes$17.00
herb butter, chimmi, artisan bread
Watercolor$38.00
jumbo lump crab, shrimp, spicy herb butter, coconut rice
Provencal Salad$12.00
mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette, goat cheese baguette
Iced Tea$4.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine leaves, caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Location

1503 W 35th street

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
