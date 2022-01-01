Go
Toast

Tiny Champions

Welcome to Tiny Champions! We are a fun place to hang with your buds and eat vegetables, pasta, pizza and of course ice cream. Things we love: fermentation, root beer, and playing with dough.

PIZZA

2617 McKinney St • $$

Avg 5 (1604 reviews)

Popular Items

Pineapple$22.00
tomato, mozz, pineapple, speck, fresh jalapeño
Braised Beans$13.00
braised beans, charred pickles, toum, croutons
Bolognese$22.00
Rigatoni with beef + pork bolognese, pecorino.
Greens$20.00
ricotta cream, mozz, kale + chard, pickled garlic
Cheese$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, parm
Fancy Ranch$1.00
Green Salad$11.00
Greens with parmesan labneh, celery vinaigrette, basil, pickled celery + garlic.
Sausage$22.00
tomato, mozz, sausage, peppers, onion, basil
Cabbage Salad$13.00
cabbage salad, pistachio agrodolce, pecorino
Smoked Mozz Balls$11.00
smoky fried mozzarella balls w/ marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2617 McKinney St

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King's Court Bar And Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cobos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston