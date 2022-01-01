Go
Tiny Giant Sushi

1601 19th Street, Suite 150

Popular Items

Miso Soup$4.00
Red & White Miso with bonito (fish) broth, scallions, seaweed, and tofu.
TUNA HAND ROLL$5.00
TAG ANGRY(8pc)$12.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, and Serrano Peppers
SALMON HAND ROLL$5.00
BUILD YOUR OWN HAND ROLL$6.00
Create a hand roll to your own tastes. Select up to 3 ingredients for no additional charge.
CLASSIC CALI (8pc)$10.00
Imitation Crab with Lemon Aioli, Cucumber, and Avocado, topped with Masago (Smelt Roe).
Salmon (2pc)$5.00
TAG ANGRY (4pc)$6.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, and Serrano Peppers
Mexican Coca Cola - Glass Bottle$3.00
HANG LOOSE (8pc)$12.00
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese, topped with Sesame Seeds
Location

1601 19th Street, Suite 150

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
