- Tiny Pies®
Tiny Pies®
Baking Up Smiles!
5035 Burnet Rd #100
Popular Items
|6 Pack Box
|$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
|12 Pack Box
|$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
|Coconut Cream
|$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
|Meyer Lemon Meringue
|$4.95
Sweet Texas Meyer lemon filling topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.
|Sweet Texas Pecan
|$5.25
Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
|Cherry
|$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
|Dutchy's Apple
|$5.25
Made with granny smith apples; has a traditional apple pie flavor with a hint of cinnamon. Not too sweet!
|Chocolate Cream
|$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
|Key Lime
|$5.25
Tart key lime filling topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.
|Texas Two Step
|$5.25
Fan Favorite! Sweet Texas Pecan Pie layered with Chocolate Brownie. Has a bit of a kick to it!
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
