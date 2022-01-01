Tiny Pies®

Go
5035 Burnet Rd #100

Popular Items

6 Pack Box$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
12 Pack Box$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
Coconut Cream$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Meyer Lemon Meringue$4.95
Sweet Texas Meyer lemon filling topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.
Sweet Texas Pecan$5.25
Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
Cherry$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
Dutchy's Apple$5.25
Made with granny smith apples; has a traditional apple pie flavor with a hint of cinnamon. Not too sweet!
Chocolate Cream$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
Key Lime$5.25
Tart key lime filling topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.
Texas Two Step$5.25
Fan Favorite! Sweet Texas Pecan Pie layered with Chocolate Brownie. Has a bit of a kick to it!
Location

5035 Burnet Rd #100

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
