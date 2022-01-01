Go
Tiny Pies - Burnet Commissary image
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tiny Pies - Burnet Commissary

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5035 Burnet Rd #100

Austin, TX 78756

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin TX 78756

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Billy's on Burnet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Founded in 2012, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar is located in the Rosedale area of midtown Austin. The neighborhood trattoria captures the warm, comforting, every-day flavors of Italian cuisine in its diverse menu. Dishes range from traditional Italian antipasti to hand-tossed pizzas, salads, fresh pasta, seasonal entrees, and scratch desserts made in-house.
A clean, inviting design by architect Robert Smith incorporates rich colors & fabrics and a large mirrored wall in the style of aperitivo bars found throughout the major cities of northern Italy (Venice, Milan, Turin).
Specially commissioned pop art adorns the walls along with an angelic mural on the ceiling by local artist Federico Archuleta. At the center - a long, lively bar featuring boutique family owned & estate-grown wines from Italy and around the world, craft cocktails, beers on draught, and fair-trade Italian roast espresso drinks. Outside on the expansive patio guests can dine al fresco for happy hour.

Stinson’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Pies - Lakeway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Pies - Burnet Commissary

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston