Tiny's Burger Barn image

Tiny's Burger Barn

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

637 Reviews

$

503 W Broadway St

Tatum, NM 88267

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Coke
Burger Combo$8.95
Hamburger with French Fries or Tater Tots and a Medium Drink.
Hamburger Pattie$3.95
Crossaint$5.95
Flakey and Buttery, Toasted Crossaint with your Style of Egg and All Natural Meats and Cheese.
Ice Water
Enchilada Plate$10.95
3 Chicken, Ground Beef or Cheese Enchiladas Covered with Red or Green Sauce and Topped with Cheese and Onions
Hamburger$5.95
A Good Old Tatum Classic Made with Angus Beef and Put Together by Hand. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mustard
Combination Burrito$8.95
Ground Beef, Green Chile, Refried Beans and Cheese
Iced Tea$1.95
Unsweet or Sweet
Asado Burrito$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

503 W Broadway St, Tatum NM 88267

Directions

