Tinys No. 5
Come in and enjoy!
3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place
Location
3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Simone on Sunset
Come in and enjoy!
Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”
Local Foods
Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.
Sweet Paris
Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!