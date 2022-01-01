Go
Tiny Thai

Tiny Thai serves a limited menu of hard-to-find Thai dishes using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Through Thai Food Pop-Up Events and Catering Services, we share our love of Thai food with Buffalo and treat our customers like family.

450 Rhode Island St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gai Yang$15.00
Gai Yang means “grilled chicken” in Thai and it originates from the Northeastern Isan region. Single order comes with 1/2 chicken and sticky rice.
Thai Tea$5.00
Thai tea with cream.
Kao Yum Salad$13.00
Khao Man Gai$14.00
Boiled chicken with rice and cucumber. includes a side of bitter melon soup.
Chor Muang$6.00
Using a recipe dating back 200 years to King Rama II, these beautiful sweet and savory steamed dumplings were originally served to Thai nobility. 4 tapioca dumplings with chicken and peanut filling.
Tofu Soup$6.00
Egg tofu, napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, and seasoning.
Vegan Fresh Rolls w/ Thai Peanut Sauce$7.00
Fresh roll with beans, potatoes, peppers, cucumbers, microgreens etc, wrapped in baby collard greens, served w/ fresh peanut sauce
Sticky Rice$3.00
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Massaman Curry$11.00
A rich and aromatic curry, made with chicken or tempeh.
Location

450 Rhode Island St

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
