Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery

350 Water Loop Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$9.50
Made fresh throughout the day.
Queso$8.25
Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip
Kids 2 Tacos$8.00
Two hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
Hector’s Quesadilla$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita$18.79
Our seasoned and grilled chicken fajitas arrive on a bed of seasoned onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese on warm flour or corn tortillas.
Mexican Street Corn$8.50
Grilled corn on the cob, just like from the streets of Mexico. Topped with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Tio’s Mexican Combo$15.75
Chicken Burrito, chicken enchilada,2 chicken baby chimis,baked in our delicious signature sauces . Served with guacamole,sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.
Tacos Americanos (3)$12.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Chicken Chimichanga$16.00
Seasoned chicken and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried, then baked in our mild red chile sauce. Served with guacamole, crema, Mexican rice and beans.
Juan’s Burrito$14.75
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of protein, with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, salsa fresca, crema and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice, beans, or fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

350 Water Loop Dr

Collegeville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
