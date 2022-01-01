Go
Toast

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Celebrate Everyday!
Curbside Pickup and Delivery

1650 Sumneytown Pike • $$

Avg 4.2 (2044 reviews)

Popular Items

Fire Roasted Mexican Corn$4.50
Grilled corn off the cob with chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Tacos Americanos (3)$12.00
Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Chicken Chimichanga$16.00
Seasoned chicken and cheese rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried, then baked in our mild red chile sauce. Served with guacamole, crema, Mexican rice and beans.
Hector’s Quesadilla$11.25
Melted cheese with mild red and green chilies. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Tio’s Mexican Combo$15.75
Chicken Burrito, chicken enchilada,2 chicken baby chimis,baked in our delicious signature sauces . Served with guacamole,sour cream, Mexican rice and beans.
Juan’s Burrito$14.75
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of protein, with Mexican rice, black beans, cheese, salsa fresca, crema and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice, beans, or fries.
Guacamole$9.50
Made fresh throughout the day.
Taco Salad$14.49
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
The Mexican Flag$17.00
3 enchiladas filled with chicken, braised beef or pork carnitas, each baked in red, white and green sauces. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Queso$8.25
Our distinctive Mexican melted cheese dip
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1650 Sumneytown Pike

Lansdale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mill - Kulpsville PA

No reviews yet

Our menu is based on comfort food, hearty sandwiches & wood-fired pizza, where the taste & quality stand for what we believe in.

Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

Chef Chipper at AAA Catering

No reviews yet

Pickup party trays now available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston