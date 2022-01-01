Go
Tio Leos Mexican Restaurant

San Diego's Mexican Food Icon. The first restaurant opened in 1979 and grew to four other locations. Best Chips & Salsa in San Diego

6333 Mission Gorge Rd

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
