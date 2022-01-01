Go
Toast

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

Since 1970, Tio Pepe. Spain and Mexico’s latest fine dining trends, side by side.
Open Tuesday - Sunday 12pm-11pm
Closed Mondays
Phone (212) 242-6480

168 West 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margarita Frozen
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
savory pork belly w/ jalpeño
pickled red onions
Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.00
slow braised short ribs
w/avocado leaf
Guacamole$14.00
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
Spicy Chorizo Taco$4.00
homemade Spanish sausage
w/paprika & ancho chile
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
roasted chicken rubbed w/8
spices in a tomato-chipotle stew
Margarita Rock
See full menu

Location

168 West 4th Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nami Nori

No reviews yet

Located in the West Village of New York City, Nami Nori is a casual, temaki bar specializing in open-style sushi hand rolls. Our menu features signature temaki, including crunchy varieties, as well as takes on the classics and a special vegan section.

Wicked Jane

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Club Groove

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Altro Paradiso

No reviews yet

Altro Paradiso serves chef-owner Ignacio Mattos' light, satisfying takes on Italian cuisine: a beloved fennel salad with provolone cheese, arancini dipped in Calabrian chili oil, and house-made candele cacio e pepe, to name but a few classics.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston