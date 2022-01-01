Go
Tio Flores

No Fuss. No Frills. Mexican.

TACOS • SALADS

1600 South Street • $$

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)

Popular Items

Tio's Burrito$12.00
flour tortilla, white rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lechugas, salsa de árbol, lime crema 🌿
House Guacamole$13.00
cilantro, red onion, lime 🌿
Chips & Salsa$5.00
salsa tatemada & salsa verde 🌿
Crunchin' Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, queso mixto, frito chips, black bean, onion, cilantro, chipotle smoked salsa, lime crema 🌿
Nachos Chingones$13.00
tecate cheese sauce, black beans, rajas, salsa de árbol, pickled jalapeño, lime crema 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.00
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Pork Carnitas Tacos$11.00
pork confit, cilantro, onion, salsa verde
Camarónes Tacos$14.00
crispy fried shrimp, jalapeño-lime aioli,
salsa morita, guacamole, yellow tomato pico
Margarita Clásica$8.50
PICKUP ONLY | MUST BE 21+ | BRING ID • tequila, orange, lime
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1600 South Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

PHS Pop Up Garden South Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wine Dive- South Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jet Wine Bar

No reviews yet

At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there.
Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection.
Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.

Rex at the Royal

No reviews yet

REX at The Royal provides guests with transformed southern fare, a full bar, daytime cafe and curated bottle-shop housed in the historical Royal Theatre, known as a staple in the rich cultural history of the City of Philadelphia for its role as a hub for Black culture and artistry, including film-making and live music, during the 20th century. REX at The Royal, now operating out of the newly-renovated theatre, maintains key tenets of the historical site including a stage for live music performances, as well as sweeping arches and other details sustained from the original design. REX at The Royal cuisine pays homage to the great early 20th-century African-American chefs who adapted traditional southern fare to Philadelphia’s urban landscape. The concept’s foundation lies in the Lowcountry cuisine of the Southeast Atlantic coast, influenced as it was by the grains and traditions of the African diaspora melded with the local agriculture and fisheries.

