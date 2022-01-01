Go
Toast

R. House Pop-Up - Tio G's Empanadas & Latin Kitchen

Locally roasted coffee. Simple locally inspired handheld breakfast sandwiches. Delicious pastries.

301 W. 29th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

301 W. 29th Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molina Pizza

No reviews yet

Brick Oven Pizza
Fresh Salads
Classic Deli Sandwiches

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hilo R House

No reviews yet

Poke bowls, sushi burritos, sushi rolls and more! Come in today or one day soon to try it all!

Blacksauce Kitchen

No reviews yet

Southern, Caribbean, and Barbecue.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston