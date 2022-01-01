Go
Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co

Tippecanoe Place / Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co. offers casual upscale dining located inside the historical Studebaker Mansion. We serve lunch, brunch and dinner. Plan a special event for tour groups, banquets, rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions. Visit Studebaker Brewing Co for craft beers and casual brewery inspired menu. Challenge your knowledge in the escape rooms by OutSmart Escapes. We welcome you to visit South Bends most historical venue!"

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

620 W Washington St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1478 reviews)

Popular Items

SBCo Chopped$10.00
chopped iceberg, bacon bits, cucumbers, bleu cheese, green onions, green goddess dressing
Chicken Gouda$14.00
grilled chicken breast, pretzel bun,gouda cheese, caramelized onions, LTO, whole gain mustard
Tippe French Dip$14.00
Prime Rib Sand$26.00
open face, brioche bread, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, au jus
Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
half pound angus burger, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese
Beer Cheese & Pretzel Sticks$9.00
rich ale cheese, pretezel bread sticks
Studebaker Burger$14.00
half pound angus beef, cheese, LTO
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Themed
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

620 W Washington St

South Bend IN

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

