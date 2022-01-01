Go
Tippy Canoes

Come in and enjoy! Just a 1/2 mile north of downtown Osceola, WI. Casual dining with a sports bar atmosphere featuring a large patio, outdoor bar & live music.

WRAPS • GRILL

1020 N Cascade St • $$

Avg 4 (283 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Ribs$19.99
16oz Ribeye$31.99
12oz NY Strip$25.99
4 Jumbo Shrimp$22.95
1/2 Club & Bowl CWR$10.99
Full Rack Ribs$27.99
10oz Flat Iron$19.99
Walleye Dinner$21.99
12 oz Ahi Dinner$19.95
16 Oz Surly$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1020 N Cascade St

Osceola WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

