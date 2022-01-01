Tippy's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
200 N Monticello
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 N Monticello
Winamac IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chiro Coffee Company
Offering coffee, fresh juice and healthy smoothies for you to enjoy in a warm & inviting atmosphere.
Lake Max Beach Bar
We’re a fun and a fast-casual beach bar
Bourbon Street Pizza
Come in and enjoy!