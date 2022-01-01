TIPS Roadside

Go
It is our hope that you will feel the love of community, passion for food and the comfort of home everytime you walk through the door.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8445 Sonoma Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

House Beignets$10.00
spiced sugar / Meyer lemon sauce
Marinated Grilled Cubed Tri-Tip Sando$18.00
Our Tri Tip Sando is what put us on the map. "Cubed" tri tip/chipotle sauce / slaw / French roll. Goes great with our house beers!
Trixie's Fried Chicken$21.00
Gluten free/dark meat/andouille sausage red eye gravy/mashed Yukons /snap peas carrots
Fried Brussels$12.00
Ain't your mama's brussel sprouts
crumbled cotija/dipping sauces
Skillet Creole Mac-n-cheese$12.00
Vermont white cheddar & Monterey jack cheese/green onions/creole seasoning/bread crumbs/pasta shells
Grilled Tri-Tip Bites$18.00
1/2 lb. cubed marinated tri-tip/dipping sauces
polenta fries$6.00
Kale Caesar$15.00
avocado/pumpkin seeds/croutons/cotija cheese
house tater tots$6.00
All Natural TIPS Cheese Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. grass fed burger/Vermont white cheddar cheese/garlic mustard aioli/house made tomato jam/brioche bun
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

8445 Sonoma Hwy

Kenwood CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
