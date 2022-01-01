Go
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

Take out location that serves fresh house made dishes. We have pick up or delivery services. Fresh tasty restaurant quality food for your home enjoyment.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5227 Germantown Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh crisp Romaine , shredded parmesan, croutons with house made dressing
Soda Bottle$2.50
Chicken Cheese Steak$13.00
Diced chicken breast, grilled mushrooms and onions, American cheese in a toasted roll, served with chips
Beef Empanadas$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
Pelligrino waters$3.00
original, blood orange, pomegranate orange, orange & cactus pear
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$7.00
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
2 fried egg, choice of only one meat, choice of one cheese on choice of bread/toast. additional add-ons meats charge $2, additional cheese $1. (Wraps are 3 eggs scrambled)
Grilled Salmon Entree$18.00
Surf seasoned salmon, grilled and topped with sage butter, served with choice of two sides
Truffle Fries$7.00
House cut fries, parmesan cheese, white truffle oil, served with side ketchup
Jumbo Chicken Wings (6)$10.00
(6) jumbo fresh wings lightl dusted with rice four to get it extra crispy. All flavors are gluten free except Asian sesame. Served with side ranch and veggie sticks.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5227 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
