Tipsy Cow Burger Bar

14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd

Popular Items

Seatown$17.00
Tipsy Spiced Wild Caught Salmon Filet, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Alfalfa Sprouts, Avocado, House Made Tartar Sauce
Tipsy Burger$14.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion,
Tipsy Sauce and CHOICE OF Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar OR Blue Cheese Crumbles OR Tillamook Yellow Cheddar
Brewmaster$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Beecher's Just Jack Cheese, Brew Battered Thick Cut Onion Ring, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce
Beast Mode$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Blue Cheese, Bacon Jalapeno Relish, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Winemaker$16.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Triple Cream Brie, Alfalfa Sprouts, Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Aioli
Experience$16.00
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Portobello Mushroom, Herbed Laura Chenel Chevre, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Rockstar$17.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Brew Battered + Fried Bacon, Maple Syrup, Beecher's Flagship White Cheddar, Fried Egg, Caramelized Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Arsonist$15.50
7 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Jalapenos,
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Harissa Pepper Aioli, Roasted Habaneros
KIDS Burger$9.00
4 oz Custom Ground Beef Patty, Tillamook Yellow Cheddar, Macrina Artisan Bun
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion available upon request
Chicken Scratch$15.50
Draper Valley Chicken Breast, Sweet n' Tangy BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Tipsy Sauce
Location

14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd

Woodinville WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
