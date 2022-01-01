Go
Tipsy Crab Seafood

The Tipsy Crab is a seafood connoisseur's dream. We combine different seafood styles and concepts from different backgrounds, and adding our own unique twist. Combine that with some of the best unique cocktails, and you have The Tipsy Crab.

1700 E Main St.

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket$15.00
Deep fried shrimp served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
Seafood Mac & Cheese$12.00
Our creamy Seafood Mac & Cheese is made with a blend of cheeses, shrimp, seasoned and baked to perfection. With every bite, you will experience the cheesy, deliciousness, and fresh tastes of the sea.
Lb Snow Crab Legs$32.00
Comes with corn or potato.
Love Is Love Combo$50.00
LB Snow Crab Legs & LB Shrimp, comes with corn cobs (2), potato (1)
Tipsy Crab Fries$13.00
Coated fries covered in white creamy sauce with seasoned crab meat topped with our signature house made Tipsy Sauce.
Catfish Basket$15.00
Deep Fried catfish served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.
Lb Shrimp$18.00
Comes with corn or potato.
Sweet & Tipsy Shrimp Po Boy$15.50
Deep fried shrimp, tossed in our Signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet, creamy, herbaceous sauce with subtle heat, on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
Chesapeake Crab Dip$16.00
Our signature savory dip with fresh lump crab meat, topped with cheese and baked to a creamy perfection, served with pita chips.
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
