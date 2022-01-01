Go
Tipsy McFly's

Come in and enjoy!

295 Aviation Parkway, Suite 153

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mile High Club
Fresh deli cuts of tavern ham, roast turkey, bacon, arugula, tomato, and basil mayo on wheat toast.
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
White Chicken Chili
Lemonade
Green Gobbler
Fresh sliced deli turkey, guacamole, bacon, and garlic aioli on sourdough.
Couper's Scrumptious Chicken$13.00
Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.
Hot Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked to order: Chocolate Chip Cookie prepared in cast iron skillet.
Smash Burger$11.50
Angus Patty smashed on the grill and topped with American cheese, iceburg, tomato, red onion, pickles, bacon, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Location

Brunswick GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
