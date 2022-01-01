Go
Tipsy McSway's

We're a deliciously unique downtown bar & grill in historic Brunswick.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1414 Newcastle St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Nachos$10.00
Guacamole, Sour Cream, Fresh Diced Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Queso
Melty Beef
Grilled Boars Head Roast Beef, melted cheddar cheese, and basil mayo on sourdough
Tipsy Burger$14.99
Angus Patty cooked to temperature with bacon, fried onion ring, pickles, arugula, tomato, BBQ sauce, and Monterey Jack.
Smash Burger$11.50
Angus Patty smashed on the grill and topped with American cheese, iceburg, tomato, red onion, pickles, bacon, mayo, mustard, and ketchup.
Smashed Dog
Foot Long kosher beef hotdog topped with chili, cheddar, slaw, sauerkraut, onion, relish, fried onions, celery salt, ketchup, and mustard.
Lunch Special$12.00
Daily Special
Chicken Bites
Couper's Scrumptious Chicken
Scrumptious fried chicken tossed in either General Tipsy, jalapeno garlic, buffalo, BBQ, lemon pepper, or naked.
Funky Chips$8.00
Covered in Queso, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Scallions
Kid's Mini Burgers
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1414 Newcastle St

Brunswick GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
